Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on September 6th, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 252.43 points (0.84 percent) to close at 30,467.20 points.



The KSE 100 Index opened at 30,218.36 and closed at 30,467.20 gaining 252.43 points (0.84 percent).

Yesterday, the KSE 100 Index had closed at 30,214.77 points.

Market Performers



TOP FIVE ACTIVE STOCKS



Symbol PRICE

Volume Change MLCF

17.23

7,165,500

-0.50 (-2.82%)

WTL

0.89

4,576,500

0.03 (3.49%)

OGDC

113.56

4,216,200

3.24 (2.94%)

DGKC

46.90

2,656,500

-0.56 (-1.18%)

PAEL

15.54

2,637,500

0.18 (1.17%)



TOP FIVE ADVANCERS



Symbol PRICE

Volume

Change

PINL

4.50

1,000

1.00 (28.57%)

SIBL

5.25

3,500

1.00 (23.53%)

PKGI

2.40

500

0.40 (20.00%)

ALAC

6.94

500

0.89 (14.71%)

FCSC

6,000

0.80

0.08 (11.11%)



TOP FIVE DECLINERS

