Fri Sep 06, 2019
September 6, 2019

Pakistan Stock Exchange, PSX, KSE 100 Index Market Summary on September 6th, 2019

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed healthy gains as Karachi Stock Exchange (KSE 100 index) gained 252.43 points (0.84 percent) to close at 30,467.20 points.

The KSE 100 Index opened at 30,218.36 and closed at 30,467.20 gaining 252.43 points (0.84 percent).

Yesterday, the KSE 100 Index had closed at 30,214.77 points.

Market Performers

TOP FIVE ACTIVE STOCKS

Symbol PRICE
VolumeChange
MLCF
17.23
7,165,500
 -0.50 (-2.82%) 
WTL
0.89
4,576,500
0.03 (3.49%) 
OGDC
113.56
4,216,200
3.24 (2.94%) 
DGKC
46.90 
2,656,500
-0.56 (-1.18%) 
PAEL
15.54
2,637,500
0.18 (1.17%) 

TOP FIVE ADVANCERS

SymbolPRICE
Volume
Change
PINL
4.50
1,000
1.00 (28.57%) 
SIBL
5.25
3,500
1.00 (23.53%) 
PKGI
2.40
500
0.40 (20.00%) 
ALAC
6.94
500
0.89 (14.71%) 
FCSC
6,000
0.80
 0.08 (11.11%) 

TOP FIVE DECLINERS

SymbolPRICE
Volume
Change
DKL
1.80
16,000
-0.55 (-23.40%) 
PPVC
2.99
500
-0.70 (-18.97%) 
AEL
3.12
500
-0.46 (-12.85%) 
HWQS
2.08
165,500
-0.30 (-12.61%) 
ANSM
3.76
16,500
-0.44 (-10.48%) 

