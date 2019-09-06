‘Misbah-ul-Haq assigned dual role on Mickey Arthur’s advice’

KARACHI: Ex-Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur also viewed dual role as key to improvement in current cricket setup and Misbah-ul-Haq’s appointment was done on his advice, according to former wicketkeeper Rashid Latif.

Editorial: Misbah at the helm

Misbah was recently handed the dual role of head coach and chief selector, which sparked an intense debate in cricketing circles.

Latif, according to a report, said in a TV interview that he got the chance to work with Arthur during their time together for the Pakistan Super League franchise, Karachi Kings.

He recalled that Arthur was also of the opinion that by handing over the selection responsibility to the head coach, the team's problems could be eased.

The former skipper added that Misbah now has big responsibility on his shoulder to select the team for all the three formats.