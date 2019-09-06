Civil-military leaders pledge full support to Kashmir as nation marks Defence and Martyrs Day

Pakistan is remembering the martyrs who laid down their lives for their motherland as it marks the Defence and Martyrs Day.

The country which has traditionally marked September 6th as Defence Day is expressing solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir in the wake of illegal and coercive attempt by India which deprived the Muslim majority region of its special status on August 5.

The September 6th marks the day when India imposed a war on Pakistan in 1965.

The enemy was left to lick its wounds after suffering heavy losses at the hands of valiant Pakistani forces.

Pakistani forces and the nation not only forced India to retreat but also captured large swathes of enemy lands while repulsing its offensive on the eastern front.

In their special messages on Defence and Martyrs Day, Pakistan's civilian and military leaders have voiced support for the people of IoK, expressing resolve to stand by them till the last drop of their blood.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's message

6 September, the defence day of Pakistan, stands out in the history of Pakistan as a symbol of enduring display of unity, indomitable courage and unmatched sacrifices by our gallant soldiers who, on this day, years ago, proved to the world that the country’s defence is unassailable and the valiant armed forces are ever ready to defend every inch of the motherland. In the 1965 war, the valour of our Armed Forces and the spirit of our people presented a true picture of oneness and coordination, discipline and perseverance.

Talking about Kashmir he said "today we are facing a similar situation; the enemy is once again showing aggressive postures on the Line of Control, it has unleashed reign of terror on innocent and unarmed people of the Occupied Valley after changing the status of Kashmir by abolishing Articles 370 and 35-A in violation of the UN Charter.



For Pakistan, Kashmir stands as its jugular vein. Altering its status poses challenges to Pakistan’s security and integrity.

I have called upon the world community to take note of the doctrine of hate and genocide and push India to stop it forthwith.



I have also urged upon the international community to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal that is in the control of a racist and Hindu supremacist government; this is an issue that impacts not just the South Asian region but the whole world.

Chief of the Army Staff

As the country observes Defence and Martyrs’ Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day, Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, said that the Kashmir dispute is an “unresolved agenda” of the realisation of Pakistan and would remain so until a solution is found on the basis of the United Nations resolutions and the will of the Kashmiri people.



Defence Minister

Defcence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said 6th of September is a milestone in the annals of country's history.

"It reminds us of the indomitable courage and unprecedented sacrifices rendered by our Armed Forces for the defence of the sacred frontiers of this Motherland," said he.







Beside expressing solidarity with Kashmir, federal minister, opposition lawmakers and citizens are paying respect to martyrs.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi visited family of a Pakistan Army captain who laid down his life while protecting the country.

The Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Navy and the Pakistan Air Force have also made special arrangements to mark the Defence and Martyrs Day.

State-run Pakistan Television and all the private TV channels are also broadcasting special programs to honor the fallen heroes as well as highlighting the Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir where almost 8 million people have been left to suffer due to continuing curfew and crackdown.