Azad Kashmir President urges UNSC to play role in preventing genocide in IHK

Muzaffarabad: Azad Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan has urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to play its role in preventing genocide in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking at a ceremony in connection with Defense and Martyrs Day on Friday, he said Indian actions in Occupied Kashmir has put peace and security of entire region at stake.

He said the UN Security Council should take practical steps to end the miseries of Kashmiri people.

Masood Khan said the people of occupied Kashmir are not alone as entire Pakistani nation and Kashmir people stand by them on all fronts.

The AJK President made it clear that no power of the world can deprive the people of Jammu and Kashmir of their right to self-determination.

He said the Kashmiri people have been fighting against the Indian tyranny and oppression over the last seven decades.