Weather forecast for Pakistan, 06 September 2019

ISLAMABAD: Weak seasonal low lies over northern parts of Balochistan. Monsoon currents are penetrating northeastern parts of the country. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Friday:
Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Saturday:
Rain/wind-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, Malakand, Hazara, Mardan, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan.Hot and humid weather is expected in other parts of the country.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Hyderabad divisions and Islamabad.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: Mandibahauddin 75, Jhelum 39, Rawalpindi (Chaklala 38, Shamsabad 13), Hafizabad 29, Islamabad (Saidpur 11, A/P 09, Z.P 06, Bokra 03), Chakwal 10, Murree 09, Mangla 02, Sindh: Diplo 17, Chahchoro 08, Mithi 07, Nagarparkar 05 & Islamkot 01.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
D.I.Khan, Bhakkar, Sukkur, Turbat 43°C.
