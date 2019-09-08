Salman Khan hypes fans for ‘the biggest love story of this generation': ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass’

Bollywood's 'Dabang' star Salman Khan expressed great confidence in Sunny Deol's son, Karan Deol’s debut film ’Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas', calling it the 'biggest love story of this generation'.

The trailer of the romantic thriller after getting released earlier has hyped up the expectations of all B-Town buffs who are counting down days till they see the new heartthrob on silver screens.

The boy-meets-girl romance has managed to sweep the hearts of not just fans but also the media fraternity who turned to their social media to give a proper welcome to the debutante while also expressing their confidence in the new actor on the block leaving the audience captivated with his on-screen performance.



The big Khan of Bollywood turned to Twitter to sing praises as he said: “Witness the biggest love story of this generation. All the best! Presenting the trailer of #PalPalDilKePaas.”

Big names like Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra followed suit with the former saying: “Welcome to the films #KaranDeol and #SahherBambba. My best wishes to @iamsunnydeol for #PalPalDilKePaas.”

The ‘Quantico’ star chimed in saying: “Extending a warm welcome to the 3rd generation of the Deol family... Loads of love & luck to #KaranDeol as you take the legacy forward, & to you, #SahherBambba for #PalPalDilKePaas. May this be the start of something bright and beautiful Big hug to @iamsunnydeol love always.”

On the other hand, megastar Shah Rukh Khan was also full of love for the film as he said on Twitter: “What an exciting teaser! Wishing Karan and Sahher all the best with this beautiful film.”



