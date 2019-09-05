Back to back explosions in Quetta leave multiple injured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
QUETTA: Back to back explosions in a transport company office rocked Quetta on Thursday, leaving multiple injured and one dead.
As per reports, the explosions occurred near Quetta’s Khaizi Chowk 1.5 km away from PAF Base Samungli, leading to multiple injuries.
Amongst those wounded, police personnel SHO Airpot SI Niaz and SHO Kharotabad SI Noor Hassan were included while one employee of Chippa Ambulance service passed away on the spot.
Moreover, a reporter and a cameraman from a private TV channel are also reported to have received injuries as shop keepers and journalists have been left wounded, reports said.
The first blast led to as many as six injuries, while the number remains unconfirmed after the second blast.
