Thu Sep 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Back to back explosions in Quetta leave multiple injured

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

QUETTA: Back to back explosions in a transport company office rocked Quetta on Thursday, leaving multiple injured and one dead.

As per reports, the explosions occurred near Quetta’s Khaizi Chowk 1.5 km away from PAF Base Samungli, leading to multiple injuries.

Amongst those wounded, police personnel SHO Airpot SI Niaz and SHO Kharotabad SI Noor Hassan were included while one employee of Chippa Ambulance service passed away on the spot. 

Moreover, a reporter and a cameraman from a private TV channel are also reported to have received injuries as shop keepers and journalists have been  left wounded, reports said. 

The first blast led to as many as six  injuries, while the number remains unconfirmed after the second blast.

