Deepika Padukone’s childhood teacher pens heartfelt note for the superstar

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone is reigning over the industry and has been termed as one of the most iconic stars to ever land in B-Town.

The 33-year-old ‘Padmaavat’ actor’s stardom was predicted years ago by her childhood teacher who in his penned note for the diva revealed how the spark in her had been evident even as a young student.

Dr Ashley William Joesph, now the president of Indian National Symphony Orchestra said: “A hard worker and simple soul who knew what she always wanted to do was Deepu (Deepika). Firstly, I am so proud of the way Deepu has grown up in life and on-screen too.”

“It feels good that one of my students is now India’s superstar. Deepika was my student for over 7 years in Bangalore. She was not only a good sportsperson but brilliant on stage too, be it dancing, singing or acting,” he said.

“She was also part of the Sophia Brass Ensemble and Choir which was the best in the country. I can still remember her beautiful soprano voice singing in the choir. I do hope one day I would get to work on her voice again and she brings out her own album,” he added.

“Coming from a famous family, Deepika was humble and simple which was such a beautiful trait in her. Rewind to the year 2002, some of my old students were putting up a dance drama and wanted me to help them clean it up. None other than Deepu was a part of the dance team,” he continued.

“Deepu, you have reached the stars. You have achieved it all. Remember you do not need to prove anything to anyone. Just live your dream and continue reaching for the stars. You are already that beautiful star in the sky,” he went on.

“As your beloved teacher, I will always be there to lend support in whatever way you require. God bless you for all that you do. Much love,” he said concluding the note.