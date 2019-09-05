Lahore policeman suspended for misbehaving with elderly woman in viral video

LAHORE: A policeman in Lahore, who was seen misbehaving with an elderly woman in a video, was suspended from duty on Wednesday.

In the viral video, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Asif can be seen misbehaving and arguing with an old woman.

The clip shows him embroiled in a heated conversation with her, asking 'to keep her mouth shut' and throwing her stick away.

According to reports, the woman had come to Inspector General Punjab Arif Nawaz to register her complaint.

As a result, ASI Asif was suspended by IG Punjab Nawaz for his actions.

The news of the police officer's arrest was shared by Punjab government spokesman Dr Shahbaz Gill on social media.

The viral video had sparked anger over brutality by the Punjab police. This is the second recent incident after the in-custody death by alleged torture of mentally-challenged ATM thief Salahuddin Ayubi.