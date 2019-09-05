close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

27 ministries issued 'red letters' over failure to submit timely reports despite PM's orders

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan's office on Thursday issued "red letters" to 27 ministries over their failure to submit various reports in a timely manner despite the premier's orders.

The letter was issued on account of critical delay in completion of composite tasks assigned under the prime minister’s directives, said a notification by the PM office. 

Considered as a final warning and an indication of his displeasure, this is the first time that ministries have been sent a red letter.

The ministries have until September 9 to submit information on vacancies and postings at every level in the ministries,  the letter mentioned. 

It also sought details pertaining to officers who have not been promoted despite their deserving credentials; government officers who have had disciplinary investigations against them pending for three months; and cars, machinery and items that have not been in use by the ministries.

It was further mentioned that the issuance of the red letter will reflect on the performance of the respective ministries and divisions. 

