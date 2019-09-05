close
Thu Sep 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

MISC

Web Desk
September 5, 2019

Dollar to PKR, USD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 05 September 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 05, 2019

The buying rate of the US dollar in the open market was Rs 156.30 while the selling rate of USD was Rs 156.80 in Pakistan.

Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the US dollar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

DateSymbol
Buying
Selling
04 September, 2019
USD to PKR
156.30156.80
03 September, 2019USD to PKR
156.40156.90
02 September, 2019USD to PKR
156.50157.00
31 August, 2019USD to PKR
157.10157.60
30 August, 2019USD to PKR
157.10
157.60
29 August, 2019USD to PKR
157.15157.65
28 August, 2019USD to PKR
157.15
157.65

Check UK Pound to Pakistani Rupee Rates Here 

Latest News

More From MISC