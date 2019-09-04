Elliott, Cowboys end stand off with lucrative new deal

LOS ANGELES: Ezekiel Elliott is to become the highest paid running back in the NFL after ending his Dallas Cowboys boycott and agreeing a six-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday.

Elliott, 24, had effectively gone on strike in order to force the lucrative new deal, boycotting the Cowboys´ pre-season training camp as the new season approaches, with their season-opener against the New York Giants coming on Sunday.

However the dispute came to an end on Wednesday after the Cowboys announced Elliott had signed the extension, which runs until 2026 and is worth $90 million (81 million euros), or $15 million a year.

A relieved Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who was worried Elliott might miss the clash with the Giants, said on Wednesday he was happy to have locked down the running back, who was instrumental in the Cowboys reaching the playoffs last season.

"Zeke has been arguably our best player," Jones told CNBC. "I´m not trying to be unfair to anybody else. But he´s an incremental part to our success.

"We´re glad to get him booked in, we´re glad to have him on the team."

The deal makes Elliott the highest-paid running back in the league, eclipsing the $14.375 million annual salary of the Los Angeles Rams´ Todd Gurley.

With the time remaining on Elliott´s existing deal, the running back will earn a total of $103 million over eight years, with $50 million in guaranteed wages.

Jones said Elliott´s presence at running back helped to open up the field for the Cowboys passing game.

"Zeke allows us to create such problems for the defense that then we can open it up to our passing, open it up for (quarterback) Dak Prescott," Jones said.

"He´s got a big heart. Now he´s got a thick pocket book too."

The Cowboys selected Elliott with the number four overall pick in the 2016 draft. In 40 games through three seasons Elliott has averaged 21.7 carries per game.

Last season he finished with 304 carries for 1,434 yards, including six rushing touchdowns at 95.6 yards per game.

The contract stand off was the latest twist in the soap opera surrounding Elliott, who was suspended for six games in 2017 for violating the NFL´s personal conduct policy.

He was also forced to issue an apology in July for his involvement in a scuffle in Las Vegas in May which saw him briefly detained by police.