Javeria suggests training opportunity with PSL teams for women cricketers

KARACHI: Pakistan women cricket team’s senior player Javeria Khan has suggested training opportunities for women cricketers with PSL franchises to help them learn from top names of the game.

Talking to geo.tv in Karachi, Javeria said that players can learn a lot if they get an opportunity to train alongside likes of AB de Villiers, Darren Sammy or Luke Ronchi.

“PCB should assign girls with various PSL franchises, it would be great for us to have such training opportunities for girls with PSL teams as all the teams have top players. We can learn by training with likes of AB de Villiers, Luke Ronchi or Darren Sammy”, she said.

Javeria, who has represented Pakistan women team in 98 ODIs and 91 T20Is, added that PCB is trying to increase the talent pool of girls and it is important that private sectors and educational institutions also play their part to promote women cricket.

“Colleges and schools must play a role to help PCB increase the players’ pool by making girls cricket teams, women cricket can be promoted when everyone puts an effort,” Javeria, 31, said.

“It is also important to have grass-root level leagues for the girls, it makes the player mentally strong. As PCB is also trying to increase players’ pool, local leagues and private tournaments will help PCB get more players in the pool,” she highlighted.

When asked about her aims, the opening batter said that she wants to be a match-winner in each game she plays for Pakistan.

“I want to be a match-winner in every game I play, my target is to play an important role in making Pakistan victorious at the women’s World Cup. I want to be among top players of the world when I leave the game,” Javeria concluded.