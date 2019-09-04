Tom Holland addresses rumours of getting spotted with ‘mystery girl’

British star Tom Holland’s popular character of Spider-Man may be regarded as one of the most loved superheroes of all time, however, the actor wants fans to know where to draw the line.

Addressing the recently-erupted rumours of her being romantically inclined with a mystery girl, the 23-year-old revealed to GQ that he wants to keep his private life, by all means, reserved from the limelight.

"I'm a very private person. If you do a Google search, I'm not a tabloid person. I don't like living in the spotlight. I'm quite good at only being in the spotlight when I need to be. Um, so…uh…it just was a bit of a shock to the system. It's the first time I've ever kind of been in the tabloids. It's the first time something like this has ever really happened to me. So it's a bit of a shock to the system. Um, but you know, but it's something that you look at and you go, ‘Oh, well, I just don't put myself in that situation again,'" he told the publication.

"For me, it's a reflection of a life that I don't live. And I like my private life, I like my friends, I like going out. And it—yeah, I just—” before the interviewer prompted him and added, "This was a new level of surveillance" and Holland continued, "Yeah. I was just, Whoa, what is going on here? And it was just a little stressful. You know, it was a wake-up of, like: This is what your life is now. So just be wary,” he added.

The mystery girl on the other hand, was reported by The Sun to be Olivia Bolton –a close family friend of Holland’s, whom he had started seeing recently.