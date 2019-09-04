Check out Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt photoshopped as an adorable married couple

B-Town lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt appear to be going strong with their relationship but it looks like fans won’t rest till they see their pinups exchanging garlands.

With each passing day, the impatience and eagerness of fans is skyrocketing as can be seen in a fan-edited photo making rounds on the internet that has their faces morphed into another image of a bride and a groom.

While wedding bells for the two seem to be nowhere close to ringing, those waiting for the big day now have an idea on how the pair will look as they exchange vows.



As per the original picture, it comes from the starlet’s recent advertisement shoot with the male model’s face photoshopped with Ranbir’s.

On the work front, the duo has been spending quite some time together and will soon be sharing screen-space in Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’ as well.

