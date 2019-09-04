National Awards are a huge validation for my ‘script sense’: Ayushmann Khurrana

National Award-winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana says state-conferred awards are a huge lift to his spirits as these come with immense validation for the scripts he picks to star in.



The young actor's films 'Vicky Donor', 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Badhaai Ho' are all recipients of the coveted National Award and the actor bagged it for his performance in 'Andhadhun' as well.

Ayuhsmann, who calls himself a seeker of good stories, shared, “Stories that move us, entertain us, spark a conversation. I love stories that people can relate to, are inspiring and make us ponder. I have actively sought such amazing scripts and have been fortunate enough to find some of these brilliant gems in my career so far."

The 34-year-old star added that he considers himself extremely fortunate to have four of his films received the National Award.

"I have also bagged a National Award for Best Actor. The National Awards are a huge validation for my script sense because I only choose films that I would love to see in theatres," he said.

Ayuhsmann added that he is always in pursuit of stories that are unique and are essentially about the incredible common man. “As an actor, I invest deeply into choosing the right script because today the story is all that matters and it is the choice of films that matters. I think I’m at a stage in life where I could do the best projects because audiences expect good cinema from me. I won’t be able to give them and myself any less.” he added.