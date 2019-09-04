close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Oil Price: Crude Oil Price Per Barrel in International Market on September 04, 2019

MISC

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Oil plays a great role in the global economy. Brent North Sea crude and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), are the two benchmark grades of crude oil that are heavily traded in the international markets. Supply & Demand and market sentiments are the two primary factors that impact the prices of crude oil worldwide.

Today’s Crude Oil Prices:

Brent North Sea crude: Up 36 cents at $58.62 per barrel

West Texas Intermediate: Up 45 cents at $54.39 per barrel

Below you can find the price of the last seven days for the crude oil in the international markets.

DateBrent Crude Prices Per Barrel 
WTI Crude Oil Prices Per Barrel
03 September 2019$58.60
$54.77
02 September 2019
$59.21
$55,15
30 August 2019
$60.87
$56.15
29 August 2019$60.18
$55.61
28 August 2019$59.12
$55.56
27 August 2019$59.51
$54.93
26 August 2019$59.50
$54.92

