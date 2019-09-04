UK judge rules Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament lawful

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Edinburgh: A British judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.
Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh rejected a legal challenge brought by Johnson's opponents -- one of several currently before the courts.
