Wed Sep 04, 2019
September 4, 2019

UK judge rules Boris Johnson’s suspension of parliament lawful

Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Edinburgh: A British judge on Wednesday ruled in favour of Boris Johnson's decision to suspend parliament in a move that will provide some respite for the beleaguered prime minister.

Judge Raymond Doherty at the Court of Session in Edinburgh rejected a legal challenge brought by Johnson's opponents -- one of several currently before the courts.

