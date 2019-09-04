Britney Spears' sons granted restraining order after her father's alleged abuse

Jamie Spears, father of one of America’s most recognized voices, Britney Spears has been alleged of abusing his grandson Sean Preston, by his father and the singer’s ex-husband Kevin Federline.

As per a report by TMZ, 13-year-old son of Britney and Kevin, Sean Preston has faced abuse at the hands of his maternal grandfather amid a heated argument that went down last month.

It was revealed further that Federline has also issued a police report in this regard under the accusation of ‘physical altercation.’

Mark Vincent Kaplan, the family law attorney revealed to People that the incident occurred when the teenager along with his brother Jayden, 12, was visiting his mother at Jamie’s residence.

“There was a disagreement that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home that led to a physical altercation that was observed by Jayden,” he revealed.

"Britney did the right thing and removed the children and took them out of there, but the trauma to the kids is nonetheless," he added.

Moreover, Federline has also been granted a restraining order on his sons’ behalf.

The incident comes in light of custody arrangements between the former couple facing some changes with the father now having 70 percent custody while he previously shared 50 percent with the singer since they parted ways in 2007.