Wed Sep 04, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Sara Ali Khan asked to stick to her Muslim faith after she celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi

Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Bollywood starlet Sara Ali Khan may have been a crowd-favourite ever since she made her banging debut last year, but the actor, much like the other leading luminaries in the industry, is now becoming target of senseless trolling.

The 23-year-old ‘Simmba’ starlet made headlines after she posted a photo of herself celebrating the Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, leading to netizens reminding her of her Muslim origins and how she should be sticking to the Islamic faith.

The B-Town diva had captioned the photo of herself with the Hindu god saying: "Ganpati Bappa Morya! May Ganeshji remove all your obstacles, and fill your year with laughter, positivity and success. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi."

Comments flooding under the post criticized her for the post with some urging her to accept Hinduism while others asking her to refrain from doing this owing to her Muslim faith. 

