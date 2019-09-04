Weather Forecast for Pakistan, 04 September 2019

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.
Weather Forecast for Wednesday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.
Weather Forecast for Thursday:
Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.
Past 24 Hours Weather:
Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at one or two places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Makran, Karachi and Sukkur divisions.
Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:
Punjab: M.B. Din 16, Sindh: Karachi (University Road, Jinnah Terminal 04), Sukkur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 04, Balochistan: Lasbella 03.
Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:
D.I. Khan 43°C, Bhakkar 42°C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Sibbi and Chillas 41°C.
