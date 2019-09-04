close
Wed Sep 04, 2019
MISC

Web Desk
September 4, 2019

Weather Forecast for Pakistan, 04 September 2019

Wed, Sep 04, 2019

Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at one or two places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Makran, Karachi and Sukkur divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: M.B. Din 16, Sindh: Karachi (University Road, Jinnah Terminal 04), Sukkur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 04, Balochistan: Lasbella 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

D.I. Khan 43°C, Bhakkar 42°C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Sibbi and Chillas 41°C.

