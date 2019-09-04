Weather Forecast for Pakistan, 04 September 2019

Seasonal low lies over western Balochistan. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and humid in most parts of the country. However, rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at one or two places in Malakand, Gujranwala, Makran, Karachi and Sukkur divisions.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Punjab: M.B. Din 16, Sindh: Karachi (University Road, Jinnah Terminal 04), Sukkur 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Drosh 04, Balochistan: Lasbella 03.

Yesterday's Highest Maximum Temperatures:

D.I. Khan 43°C, Bhakkar 42°C, Turbat, Dalbandin, Sibbi and Chillas 41°C.