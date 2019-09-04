Pakistan Weather Forecast: Wednesday 04-09-19

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Peshawar, Kohat divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.



Seasonal low lies over north Balochistan and its adjoining areas. Weak monsoon currents are penetrating southern parts of the country.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Rain/wind-thunderstorm occurred at scattered places in Gujranwala, Makran divisions and Sindh including Karachi. Weather remained hot and humid in other parts of the country.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Sindh: Karachi (Kemari 32, Landhi 24, Faisal Base 14, Jinnah Terminal 12, Saddar, MOS 11, University Road, Surjani 07, Masroor Base 04, Nazimabad 02), Mithi 30, Kaloi 25, Shaheed Benazirabad 12, Thatta, Badin 11, Dadu 10, Padidan 07, Islam Kot 02, Diplo 01, Punjab: M.B.Din 16, Balochistan: Lasbella 10 & Sibbi 01.