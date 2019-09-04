close
Tue Sep 03, 2019
World

AFP
September 4, 2019

Pentagon frees $3.6 bn to build 175 miles of wall on Mexican border

World

AFP
Wed, Sep 04, 2019

WASHINGTON : The US Defense Department said Tuesday it was freeing up $3.6 billion in funds budgeted for other projects to build a wall on the Mexican border as ordered by President Donald Trump.

Six weeks after being confirmed by Congress, Defense Secretary Mike Esper has signed off on the diversion of funds from 127 "deferred military projects" both inside and outside the country, said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffmann.

