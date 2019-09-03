All political parties should participate collectively in Clean Karachi campaign: Zaidi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi Tuesday said all political parties should work collectively to make "Clean Karachi" campaign successful.

Talking to private news channel, he suggested that Karachi consists of six districts, there are three major political parties and every party should work to clean two districts each.

The minister said it was his target to clean the business hub of the country and boost exports on priority.

He said the infrastructure of the city was in dilapidated condition and 60 percent of the population was living in unplanned societies which created problems of sanitation and garbage.

Zaidi said massive funding was needed to clean the city and improve its sanitation system.

A mechanism would be evolved to collect garbage in the city and disposed it off in the land filling areas, he added.

He lauded Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah for taking keen interest in the campaign.