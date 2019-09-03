Janhvi Kapoor off to Singapore for unveiling of late mother Sridevi’s wax statue

After Boney and Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi also flew off to Singapore Monday evening to unveil the wax statue of late mother and iconic Bollywood star Sridevi, at the Madame Tussauds.

The 22-year-old ‘Dhadak’ starlet was all smiles for the paparazzi as she got snapped at the airport, dressed in a bottle green shirt with a pair of ripped blue denim jeans and leather boots as she hurriedly made her way inside.

Earlier today renowned film producer Boney Kapoor shared glimpses of his late wife’s wax statue on his social media, along with the caption: “Sridevi lives forever in not just our hearts but also in the hearts of millions of her fans. Eagerly waiting to watch the unveiling of her figure at Madame Tussauds, Singapore on September 4, 2019.”



He concluded his post with the hashtag #SrideviLivesForever.

On the late star’s birth anniversary this year, Madame Tussauds Singapore announced the news of her wax figure along with a few pictures of it on Twitter.

“As a tribute to Bollywood icon, we are pleased to announce that we will be launching her wax figure in early September this year! Her figure is one of its kind in the world, and it’s an exclusive addition to Madame Tussauds Singapore,” read the tweet.

The unveiling ceremony of the late actor's wax statue will be held on Wednesday at Madame Tussauds Museum in Singapore.