PCB to announce new Pakistan head coach on Wednesday

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said that the name of the national team's new head coach will be announced on Wednesday.

The cricket board said the official announcement of the head coach as well as the bowling coach will be made tomorrow, followed by a press conference.

The decision will come following the interview process held last week of the main contenders through a five-member panel who had forwarded their recommendations to PCB chairperson Ehsan Mani.

As per circulating reports, former captain of the Pakistan team Misbah-ul-Haq is the favourite to bag the post recently vacated by Mickey Arthur.

Apart from Misbah, the contenders also include ex-opener Mohsin Khan and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones.

On the other hand, Waqar Younis is the leading candidate for the post of bowling coach, for which Yasir Arafat and Jalaludding had also applied.