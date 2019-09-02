Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Siddharth Anand engage in banter but fans aren’t too happy

B-town favourites Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan are coming together for the first time in Siddharth Anand’s action thriller, ‘War’.

Amid the countdown to the film’s release on October 2, ‘Student of the Year 2’ actor posted a photo from the sets of the film that got an interesting response from Arjun Kapoor who is known for his mischievous comments on his co-stars’ posts.

Sharing a picture of himself sitting on the floor with co-star Hrithik and director Siddharth on a chair, Tiger wrote, “I got your back sir @hrithikroshan and hopefully hes @itssiddharthanand got ours! #onemonthtogo #2ndoct #war #hrithikvstiger [sic].”

To this the ace director Siddharth replied, “@tigerjackieshroff I got a lot more than just your back.”



Calling Siddharth a legend, Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post, “The Legend & 2 regular actors…”

Arjun is known for his witty and good-natured comments on the social media posts of his industry friends. However, this did not go down well with some of Hrithik and Tiger’s fans who objected to Arjun’s comment.

A fan wrote, “Hrithik is not a regular actor actually he’s Legend.” Another wrote, “What does he mean regular actor?” one more fan took a dig at Arjun and wrote, “Look who’s talking about regular actors.”