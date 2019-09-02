Anna Kendrick roped in for crime-thriller ‘Unsound’

Hollywood star Anna Kendrick is gearing up to step into an all-new avatar as she gets roped in for thrilling crime drama ‘Unsound.’

The Bharat Nalluri-directorial will feature the ‘Pitch Perfect’ star, as confirmed by Variety in a report adding that the actor’s character will be shown struggling with irreversible hearing loss during her probe into a gang leader’s escape from prison. The story subsequently is said to trail towards a perilous conspiracy that could topple everything.

Mathew Ross and Christopher Edwards will be penning the screenplay for the crime-thriller while reports also suggest that CAA Media Finance and producers will be seeking deals at the approaching Toronto International Film Festival.

The actor getting cast in the film comes as a surprise to fans once again as she is known far and wide to startle audiences by picking up varying characters.