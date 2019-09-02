Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan-starrer ‘Coolie No 1’ becomes first film to go plastic-free

The upcoming highly-anticipated Bollywood film ‘Coolie No 1’ is not just special for having the star-charged duo of Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, but it has now also become the first project in B-Town to go plastic-free!

With the presently deteriorating environmental situation of the globe, the makers of the David Dhawan-directorial decided to play their part in the sparking a much-needed talk on climate by providing free plastic-sippers to the entire cast and crew.

This marks the first time in the industry that an entire set has gotten onboard with an initiative that benefits the planet.

The change was also shared on social media by the star cast as well as the producers to encourage others to follow suit.

"Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles," Varun Dhawan shared on Twitter.



The film produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshika Deshmukh will be ready to hit theaters on May 1, 2020.