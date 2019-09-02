Ranveer Singh steals the crowd at Premier League match in North London

Bollywood megastar Ranveer Singh sure knows how to sweep hearts away along with the spotlight even when it should be on someone else.

The 33-year-old megastar arrived at an Arsenal match in North London on Sunday, suddenly leaving fans and football fanatics berserk and over the moon.

Sharing pictures from his day out at the Emirates Stadium, Ranveer wrote: “Pitchside at the magnificent #EmiratesStadium ♥ @premierleague @arsenal.”

The ‘83’ star’s outing even left the football club itself ecstatic as Arsenal turned to their official Twitter sharing a video of the actor and saying: “@RanveerOfficial is in the house.”



The actor had earlier won over the crowd at a high-octane India and Pakistan cricket match as well earlier in June during the ICC World Cup 2019.