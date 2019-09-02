close
Mon Sep 02, 2019
Web Desk
September 2, 2019

Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan, Honor 20 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 02, 2019

The Honor 20 Pro was launched in Pakistan in May 2019. The Honor 20 Pro retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 99,999.

Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 20 Pro.

Honor 20 Pro FeaturesHonor 20 Pro Specifications
Operating System
Android v9.0 (Pie)
Display
6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
Performance
HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
8 GB RAM
256 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
Camera
48 + 16 + 8 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
Battery
4000 mAh battery with Super Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
Connectivity
Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
Special Features
Side Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present

The Honor 20 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 20 Pro in Pakistan.

