Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan, Honor 20 Pro Mobile prices and specifications

The Honor 20 Pro was launched in Pakistan in May 2019. The Honor 20 Pro retail price in Pakistan is approximately Rs. 99,999.
Below you will find the special features and specifications associated with the Honor 20 Pro.
|Honor 20 Pro Features
|Honor 20 Pro Specifications
|Operating System
|Android v9.0 (Pie)
|Display
|6.26 inches (15.9 cm) bezel-less display with punch-hole display
|Performance
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa core Processor
|8 GB RAM
|256 GB internal storage, Non-Expandable Memory
|Camera
|48 + 16 + 8 + 2 MP Quad Rear Cameras
32 MP Front Camera
|Battery
|4000 mAh battery with Super Charging, charges upto 50% in 30 minutes
|Connectivity
|Dual SIM: Nano + Nano with Dual Standby VoLTE support
SIM1: Supports 4G, 3G
SIM2: Supports 4G, 3G
|Special Features
|Side Fingerprint Sensor which unlocks in 0.3 seconds
No 3.5 mm headphone jack present
The Honor 20 Pro price mentioned above may be different from actual rates in the market. Please visit your nearest mobile shops to verify the price of the Honor 20 Pro in Pakistan.
