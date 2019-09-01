India extend huge lead on Windies after opting to bat again





KINGSTON, Jamaica: Captain Virat Kohli declined to enforce the follow-on despite India taking a 299-run first innings lead over the West Indies, opting to bat their way into an unassailable position on the third day of the second and final Test in Jamaica on Sunday.

At lunch the tourists were 16 for one with an overall lead of 315 despite Kemar Roach´s early breakthrough for the home side.

Roach was last out in the West Indies first innings of 117 as the lower order offered a bit more resistance on the third morning than the frontline batsmen had shown late on day two, when Jasprit Bumrah´s hat-trick was the highlight of a demolition job by India´s fast bowlers.

Bumrah failed to add to his six-wicket tally from Saturday and it was left to the other frontline bowlers -- pacers Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma and spinner Ravindra Jadeja -- to eventually claim the last three wickets after 75 minutes´ play.

Shami produced a steep lifter to remove Rahkeem Cornwall via a simple catch to Ajinkya Rahane at gully, while Sharma accounted for the other overnight debutant, Jahmar Hamilton, Kohli holding on to the chance low at third slip.

With last man Shannon Gabriel at the other end, Roach opted to hit out against Jadeja but could only spoon a catch to Mayank Agarwal at cover.

Mindful no doubt of managing the workload on his bowlers in extremely hot conditions, Kohli opted to bat a second time, presenting Roach with the opportunity to lift his tally of Test wickets to 191, one short of legendary former West Indies fast bowler Wes Hall.

He earned a leg-before verdict against Agarwal which the batsman attempted in vain to have overturned.

K.L. Rahul and Chesteshwar Pujara will resume for India after lunch with the expectation that Kohli will be seeking to declare in the final session of the day to give his pacers the opportunity to repeat the devastation they wreaked on Saturday.