Sun Sep 01, 2019
Sports

AFP
September 1, 2019

Sri Lanka opt to bat in first T20 against New Zealand

Sports

AFP
Sun, Sep 01, 2019

KANDY, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy.

The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests.

"We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain.

"Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he´s making his debut. We have a long way to go and it´s time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team."

The Black Caps have suffered a blow with Lockie Ferguson fracturing his thumb in training on Saturday and returning home, skipper Tim Southee said.

"A few guys who had a taste in our home summer will get an another chance in the T20 format," Southee said.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga(capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha

New Zealand: Tim Southee(capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi

Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)

TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

