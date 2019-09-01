Sri Lanka opt to bat in first T20 against New Zealand

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KANDY, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy.
The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests.
"We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain.
"Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he´s making his debut. We have a long way to go and it´s time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team."
The Black Caps have suffered a blow with Lockie Ferguson fracturing his thumb in training on Saturday and returning home, skipper Tim Southee said.
"A few guys who had a taste in our home summer will get an another chance in the T20 format," Southee said.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga(capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand: Tim Southee(capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)
TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)
KANDY, Sri Lanka: Sri Lanka skipper Lasith Malinga won the toss and elected to bat Sunday in the first Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Kandy.
The hosts have handed leg-spinner Wanidu Hasaranga his first T20 cap at the start of the three-match series that follows the 1-1 result in two Tests.
"We are a young side, I want them to play with lot of freedom, Malinga said at the toss, which was delayed due rain.
"Wanindu is a good all-rounder, he´s making his debut. We have a long way to go and it´s time to build our team. I want to share my experience with the youngsters in the team."
The Black Caps have suffered a blow with Lockie Ferguson fracturing his thumb in training on Saturday and returning home, skipper Tim Southee said.
"A few guys who had a taste in our home summer will get an another chance in the T20 format," Southee said.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga(capt), Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha
New Zealand: Tim Southee(capt), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi
Umpires: Raveendra Wimalasiri (SRI) and Prageeth Rambukwella (SRI)
TV umpire: Lyndon Hannibal (SRI)
Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)