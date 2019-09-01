Racing driver Anthoine Hubert dies after Formula Two crash

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS: Motor racing prospect Anthoine Hubert was killed on Saturday by a horrific high-speed crash just minutes into the Formula Two race held before this weekend´s F1 Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA announced.



Hubert, who was considered a serious talent by Renault´s F1 set up, died aged 22 following a three-car pile-up also involving Juan Manuel Correa and Giuliano Alesi at the exit of the Raidillon corner, one of the fastest sections of the quick Spa-Francorchamps track.

Tributes poured in for Hubert, with a "devastated" Formula One saying that "He will never be forgotten" and Lewis Hamilton hailing the Frenchman as a "hero".

"This is devastating. God rest your soul Anthoine. My prayers and thoughts are with you and your family today," the reigning five-time F1 world champion said on Instagram.

"If a single one of you watching and enjoying this sport think for a second what we do is safe your hugely mistaken. All these drivers put their life on the line when they hit the track and people need to appreciate that in a serious way because it is not appreciated enough.

"Not from the fans nor some of the people actually working in the sport. Anthoine is a hero as far as I´m concerned, for taking the risk he did to chase his dreams ... Rest in peace brother."

Red Bull´s Max Verstappen wrote on Twitter: Absolutely shocked by the tragic accident of Anthoine Hubert. Terrible. My thoughts are with him and his family, friends, team and loved ones."

In a statement, the FIA said that BWT Arden driver Hubert died at 6:35pm local time (1635 GMT), while Correa is in a "stable condition" at the CHU hospital in Liege after suffering leg fractures in the crash.

Hubert was a Renault F1 junior and the reigning GP3 series champion, and his strong performance in junior categories had earned him full backing from Renault, who were preparing him for a big future.

He had won twice in the F2 championship this season, at the French and Monaco Grand Prix meetings.

His death came after he hit a wall at Raidillon and smashed into Correa at high speed, flipping the American´s Sauber junior team car upside down and shattering Hubert´s vehicle, the main monocoque separating from the rear.

The impact was so severe that Correa´s feet were left exposed as the nose cone of his car was destroyed and he was trapped in the cockpit.