Fire, tear gas and petrol bombs as Hong Kong engulfed by chaos

HONG KONG: Chaos engulfed the heart of Hong Kong late Saturday as police fired tear gas and water cannon at protesters who set large fires and threw petrol bombs, defying a ban on rallying -- and mounting threats from China -- to take to the streets for a 13th straight weekend.
Police had banned the demonstration on security grounds, and on Friday arrested several key activists and legislators in a dragnet on pro-democracy figures.
But on Saturday afternoon tens of thousands of protesters under a colourful canopy of umbrellas -- many in their signature black T-shirts -- defied the order and marched through Hong Kong island chanting "reclaim Hong Kong, revolution of our times".
As evening fell, violence ricocheted through the city´s commercial centre, with a minority of hardcore protesters unleashing a barrage of petrol bombs and rocks at riot police.
Thick, black smoke swirled from a large fire started by masked demonstrators at a barricade on a major thoroughfare, close to Hong Kong police headquarters.
The fire was extinguished as demonstrators were pressed into the neon-lit shopping hub of Causeway Bay, under a hail of tear-gas rounds and sporadic firing of rubber bullets.
Police -- some undercover, dressed as protesters -- made numerous arrests as the night deepened into a cat-and-mouse chase across the city.
Ryan, a 19-year-old protester, needed first aid after he was hit by what he believed to be a rubber bullet.
"I needed an ice pack for the wound," Ryan told AFP. "But I feel ok, think I will continue the fight tonight," he said.
Video on social media showed people -- believed to be protesters -- being arrested en masse inside a train carriage at a metro station as they left demonstrations. Police later confirmed the arrest of "radical protesters" at two city stations.
The months-long protests were sparked by an attempt by Hong Kong´s Beijing-backed government to pass a bill which would have allowed extradition to China.
But they have expanded into a wider pro-democracy push and a rejection of attempts by Beijing to curtail the freedoms of the semi-autonomous territory.
Earlier on Saturday, police fired a water cannon and rounds of tear gas to disperse protesters massed in front of the city´s parliament, known as the Legislative Council (LegCo), which was stormed in July during the early days of the protest movement.
"Peaceful protest doesn´t work," 22-year-old demonstrator Stone told AFP, giving one name.
As protesters streamed into a nearby metro, graffiti on a pillar inside the station read: "We shall never surrender."
