Sara Ali Khan may be in for another Bollywood project with 'Raees' director Rahul Dholakia’s next

Bollywood newbie Sara Ali Khan may be merely two films old, but her star performances and charisma has definitely earned her a place in the good books of numerous acclaimed Indian filmmakers looking for a chance to rope her in for their next projects.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the 23-year-old starlet who just wrapped up one project and is working on her next one already, may have another one in the pipeline ‘Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia is keen on casting the diva for his upcoming film.

While there appear to be no official confirmations suggesting whether the beauty queen has given a nod of approval to the film or not, fans are delighted over the possibility of their pinup landing another major Bollywood project while it hasn’t yet been a year since her debut.

On the work front, the actor after wrapping up the filming of Imtiaz Ali’s ‘Aaj Kal’ alongside Kartik Aaryan, is now occupied with David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ where she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.