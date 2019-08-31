close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
August 31, 2019

CNS Open golf championship continues on third day

Sports

Web Desk
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

KARACHI: Various matches of Professionals, Amateurs, Senior Amateurs, Junior Amatuers, Ladies and Veterans categories were played on third day of the 24th CNS Open golf championship 2019 here on Saturday.

After the completion of Round 3, Matloob Ahmad is on top of the leader board with the score of 205. He played 62 under par 10 today.

The four-day golf championship, which commenced on Thursday (August 29), will conclude on Sunday (September 1).

