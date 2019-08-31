Planting two trees mandatory for construction of new houses: LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday termed it mandatory for the plantation of at least two trees for the construction of a new house.

The LHC amidst a hearing regarding the pollution control in Pakistan said that those failing to comply to the orders will have the no-objection certificates of their factories or residential societies annulled.

The detailed verdict ordered the imposition of hefty fines on all those found cutting trees while also ordering all departments to issue annual reports pertaining to tree plantations.

The judgement further imposed plantation of trees in all educational institutes, parking areas, hospitals and other places of public use.

Earlier this month, the tree plantation drive was launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan after he planted a sapling at Islamabad’s Shakarparian.