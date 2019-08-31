close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
Pakistan

August 31, 2019

Counter terrorism operations have hardened Pakistan Army for battle: COAS

Pakistan

Sat, Aug 31, 2019

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited HQs Lahore Corps & Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

LAHORE: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa expressed his pride on officers for ‘living up to expectations of Pakistan’ during his visit to Lahore headquarter Corps and Pakistan Rangers on Saturday.

As per Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor, during his visit today, the COAS was briefed on the officers’ operational preparedness and the border situation.

“CT operations have made Pakistan Army battle hardened. I am proud of my officers & soldiers who have lived up to the expectations of nation. We stay steadfast,” DG ISPR’s tweet citing the COAS read. 


