Petrol, diesel prices decreased by Rs 4.59 and Rs 5.33 per litre

ISLAMABAD: The government on the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority has decreased petrol and diesel prices for the month of September 2019.

The new prices will be effective from Sunday, September 01. A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the notification, price of petrol has been cut by Rs 4.59 per litre, diesel by Rs 5.33 while kerosene oil by Rs 4.27 per litre.

Moreover, spokesperson of All Pakistan CNG Association Ghias Paracha announced a reduction of Rs 4.40 in CNG prices in Punjab including Islamabad, bringing the price to Rs 85.50 per kg.

He went on to reveal that the new prices of CNG will be in effect from September 1 while also stating that the reduction has come forth following a decrease in prices of LNG.

Earlier today, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had suggested a revision in the prices of petrol, high speed and light diesel and kerosene oil, by bringing them down by 5.8 percent.