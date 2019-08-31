Fakhar Zaman ruled out of pre-season training camp

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp, after being advised one-week of rest for a right-knee injury.
A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that Fakhar's MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which had advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation program.
The panel would review his recovery after 10 days before taking a decision about his safe return to competitive cricket.
