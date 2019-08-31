close
Sat Aug 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

APP
August 31, 2019

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of pre-season training camp

Sports

APP
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

LAHORE: Pakistan Test opener Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out of further participation in the ongoing pre-season conditioning camp, after being advised one-week of rest for a right-knee injury.

A spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board said on Saturday that Fakhar's MRI scans were examined by the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, which had advised the left-handed opener to continue his rehabilitation program.

The panel would review his recovery after 10 days before taking a decision about his safe return to competitive cricket.

Latest News

More From Sports