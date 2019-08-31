Priyanka Chopra invites Anupam Kher to attend Jonas Brothers' concert

Global icon Priyanka Chopra extended an invite to veteran actor Anupam Kher to attend Jonas Brothers Happiness Begins tour in Miami, Florida.



The concert that kick-started on August 7 took the world by storm with a plethora of fans attending the show.

Anupam took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of the Jonas Brothers performing at the concert, putting it on selfie mode for him and Priyanka.

He wrote, "Thank you dearest @priyankachopra for inviting me to your husband @nickjonas concert with his brothers in New York. I had a blast. #JonasBrothers are phenominal performers. The jam packed audiences loved them. I am so proud of yourself . Love and prayers always."

Pee Cee then commented with a heart emoticon on the post.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher was recently seen in the action thriller film 'One Day: Justice Delivered'.