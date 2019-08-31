Tiger Shroff is 100% single: Sister Krishna on relation with Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff is not dating Bollywood beauty Disha Patani anymore, his sister Krishna said, revealing that he is 100 percent single.



Krishna added that she would rather set Disha up with heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur and not Tiger.

A Mid Day report quoted Krishna as saying, “You know that I don’t lie and how straight I’m about everything. Tiger is 100 per cent single.” Krishna was speaking on a chat show called Nothing To Hide.

Earlier when Tiger was asked about his relationship status and whether he is dating Disha, the 'Baaghi' actor said, "Meri aukaat nhi hai (I am not worthy of it).”

Earlier, Disha had said, “He is too slow motion, man. I’ve been trying to impress him and I keep telling him that. I have learnt gymnastics and I’ve done a film where I’m taking a flip through a fire ring. He’s still not impressed. What more can I do?” She was speaking ahead of the release of her film with Salman Khan, Bharat.

A Twitter user also asked her earlier, “Why don’t you both accept your relationship? People love you both as a couple.” And Disha replied to the question, “I’ve been trying for so long, it’s been so many years and I’ve been trying to impress him. Now I’ve done this film Bharat where I’m doing all these stunts and I thought maybe he’ll get impressed but no luck. Yeah, we go to eat but that doesn’t mean he’s impressed, not like that like the crush impressed; but he likes everybody’s pictures like that. You must speak to him the next time. He’s shy and I’m shy so nobody’s breaking the ice.”