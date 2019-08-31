Japanese YEN to PKR, JPY to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 31 August 2019

The buying rate of the Japanese YEN in the open market was Rs 1.4751 while the selling rate of the YEN was Rs 1.4799 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Japanese YEN compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

30 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4751

1.4799

29 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4836 1.4884 28 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4845 1.4894 27 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4863 1.4911 26 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4923 1.4972 24 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4798

1.4846

23 August, 2019 JPY to PKR

1.4798

1.4846

22 August, 2019

JPY to PKR 1.4875 1.4923





