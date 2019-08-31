Qatari Riyal to PKR, QAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 31 August 2019

The buying rate of the Qatari Riyal in the open market was Rs 43.14 while the selling rate of Qatari Riyal (QAR) was Rs 43.30 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Qatari Riyal compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

30 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.14

43.30

29 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.15 43.31 28 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.15 43.29 27 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.14 43.30 26 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.20 43.37 24 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.30

43.46

23 August, 2019 QAR to PKR

43.30

43.46





