Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR, KWD to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, 31 August 2019

The buying rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar in the open market was Rs 516.27 while the selling rate of the Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) was Rs 519.62 in Pakistan.



Below you can see the rates of the last seven days for the Kuwaiti Dinar compared to the Pakistani Rupee.

Date Symbol

Buying

Selling

30 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

516.27

519.62

29 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

516.43 519.78 28 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

516.89 520.25 27 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

516.73 520.08 26 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

516.53 519.88 24 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

517.64

520.99

23 August, 2019 KWD to PKR

517.64

520.99





