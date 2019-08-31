close
Fri Aug 30, 2019
Sports

AFP
August 31, 2019

Serena Williams advances to fourth round at US Open

Sports

AFP
Sat, Aug 31, 2019

NEW YORK: Serena Williams, chasing her 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court´s all-time record, advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday by defeating Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2.

The 37-year-old American, seeking a seventh US Open title, will next face Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic.

