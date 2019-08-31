Serena Williams advances to fourth round at US Open

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Serena Williams, chasing her 24th Grand Slam title to match Margaret Court´s all-time record, advanced to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday by defeating Czech Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2.
The 37-year-old American, seeking a seventh US Open title, will next face Croatian 22nd seed Petra Martic.
