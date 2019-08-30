Anushka Sharma drops compliment on Katrina Kaif’s picture

B-town’s lovable actor Katrina Kaif is chilling these days after the success of her film ‘Bharat’. The actor has shared two new selfies, which were praised by her friend and ‘Zero’ co-star, actor Anushka Sharma.



Kaif shared a picture of herself dressed in a white top, denim shorts and a denim jacket and her hair let loose with almost no makeup. It got more than 8oo,ooo likes in less than 16 hours.

While Abhishek Bachchan liked it, Anushka called her 'Beautiful' in the comments section. A fan called her 'breathtaking' while many of them showered her with fire emojis.

She shared another picture showing her in a different pose with the caption, “Just chilling.” The picture crossed one million likes in just a few hours.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina’s latest success is Salman Khan starrer ‘Bharat’. Her role as Kumud Raina was loved and her acting was lauded. Now, she is all set to be seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, ‘Sooryavanshi’.

In the film, Katrina will be playing the wife of Inspector Veer Sooryavanshi essayed by Akshay Kumar. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Rohit Shetty. It is slated to release on March 27, 2020.