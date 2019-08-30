Important decisions taken in PCB’s Board of Governors meeting

LAHORE: Various important decisions were taken at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s 55th Board of Governors meeting, held here at the National Cricket Academy on Friday.

To strengthen the governance structure of the PCB and in accordance with Clause 41 of the PCB Constitution 2019, the Board of Governors constituted a three-member Nominations Committee.

The committee will be chaired by Asad Ali Khan and will comprise Shahrez Abdullah Khan and Bakhtiar Khawaja (independent) as its members. PCB Senior Legal Counsel, Barrister Salman Naseer, will act as Secretary of the committee.

The committee will make recommendations to the BoG on appointment of four independent directors to the BoG, Election commissioner, Deputy Election commissioner and adjudicators.

Amongst the four independent directors, there will be, for the first time in the PCB’s history, a female director.

The BoG also approved the Nominations Committee Terms of References (ToRs). Some of the salient features of the ToRs are:

• Access the structure and composition including skills, knowledge, experience and diversity of the Board in the light of the PCB Constitution

• Evaluate the balance of knowledge, skills, experience and diversity on the Board, and, in light of this evaluation, develop the eligibility criteria

• Identify, interview, select and nominate, together with a brief profile, for the approval of the BoG candidates to fill the vacancies as and when they arise

• Review annually the time required from Board members in consultation with the Chairman BoG

Cricket Associations and domestic cricket structure 2019-20

The BoG was presented with the proposed territorial regions of each Cricket Association as well as PCB domestic season 2019-20, which were approved unanimously. The details will be announced at Saturday’s unveiling of the domestic cricket structure 2019-20.

The BoG approved various recommendations of Audit Committee including the PCB’s central budget for the 2019-20 financial year.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan updated the BoG on the outcomes of the PCB Cricket Committee meeting, which had met on August 2 to review the Pakistan cricket team’s performance in the last three years, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

The PCB Chief Executive also briefed the BoG on the ongoing recruitment process for the team’s players support personnel.

The BoG acknowledged and appreciated the PCB’s efforts in convincing Sri Lanka Cricket to send their team for the ODI and T20I series, which will be played from September 27 to October 9. The BoG advised the PCB management to make best arrangements, which will be a catalyst for the complete resumption of international cricket.

The BoG was informed by the chairman that Cricket Australia Chairman Earl Edings and Chief Executive Kevin Roberts will visit Pakistan from September 16-18, while England and Wales Cricket Board Chief Executive and a director will visit the country in October.

Following constitutional changes, the BoG also reviewed and approved the revised powers and functions of the Chairman, Chief Executive, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the PCB.

The BoG approved the Regulations for the Registration of Agents, which is available here.

The following is the composition of the BoG:

Ehsan Mani (Chairman, PCB), Asad Ali Khan (member), Lt Gen (R) Muzammil Hussain (member), Kabir Ahmed Khan (member), Imran Farookhi (member), Muhammad Ayaz Butt (member), Shahrez Abdullah Khan (member), Shah Dost (member), Akbar Durrani (ex-officio) and Wasim Khan (Chief Executive PCB).