World Bank says 'no indication' China misused loan for Uighur schools

Washington: The World Bank said Thursday it is again reviewing a loan to China to provide vocational education to the Muslim Uighur minority, but has "no indication" the funds were used for anything other than schooling.



Foreign Policy magazine reported Wednesday that a school that benefited from a tranche of the $50 million World Bank loan to China bought "barbed wire, gas launchers, and body armor."



The magazine added however that it was not clear if the $30,000 bill for the items and other security equipment came from the loan or some other source.

But the bank said its previous twice-yearly reviews have not shown any evidence of that.

"There is no indication from these missions that World Bank resources made available to the schools were used for any other purposes than those agreed to under the project," the bank said in a statement.

"Nevertheless, based on recent claims, we are conducting an additional review led by a diverse team of experts... If action is warranted, we will take it."

The loan was approved in 2015 for vocational schools to help improve the lives of ethnic minorities.



Rights groups and experts say more than one million mostly Muslim ethnic minorities have been interned in re-education camps in Xinjiang.

China initially denied the existence of the camps before admitting to running what it called "vocational education centers," which it presented as necessary to combat religious extremism and boost employment.

Last month, Beijing said "most" of those being held had now returned home, without providing details.